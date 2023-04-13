In response to the strike staged by Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) in Rajasthan over the restricted number of counselling seats, the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC) has stated the allotment of seats was made according to guidelines provided by the National Medical Council (NMC).

Those who have earned their MBBS degree from international medical universities must take the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) to be authorised to practice medicine in India. Once they pass the exam, they must fulfil a compulsory medical internship.

The NMC released a set of guidelines in March 2022 stating the maximum quota for allocation of internships to FMGs must be restricted to an additional 7.5% of the total permitted seats in a medical college. However, the implementation of these guidelines is at the discretion of the respective state government.

When the protestors approached RMC yesterday, the council said they have written an e-mail to the NMC for allotment of increased seats for the FMGs.

“Department of Medical Education permitted this council for 399 seats according to a 7.5 per cent quota. Online counselling was done on these seats and a college-wise allotment list was issued on March 3, 2023. After this counselling, 966 FMG students of Rajasthan domicile were not able to get any seats after a merit-based counselling process. It is our humble request to kindly issue necessary instructions, so that these remaining students may be allowed to do internships in different medical colleges of the state,” the e-mail read.

On the other hand, the NMC had released a state-wise list of the number of approved and recognized colleges and the number of seats allocated to conduct Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for FMGs according to which, 2,005 seats were allocated in Rajasthan.

Now, the students are questioning why the counselling has been done in 399 seats only when there are 2.005 seats allocated in Rajasthan by the NMC. The protestors also added that other states are not accepting non-domicile students for internship and since they cannot appear for the FMGE exam again after qualifying it once, they do not have any other options left.