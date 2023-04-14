On Wednesday, April 12, the Orissa High Court directed the Vice-Chancellor of Madhusudan Law University to take steps and resolve issues pertaining to the choice of elective papers for the fourth semester immediately, as mentioned in the representation submitted by the students on February 15 to the varsity authorities. This was stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The petitioners, who are third-year LLB students, Shashwata Sekhar Baral and others, were seeking the court's intervention after the lack of response to the representation they had submitted to the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, and Chairman of the syndicate. The students were dissatisfied with the option given by the university for the choice of elective/optional papers for the fourth semester, as it was not in accordance with the syllabus prescribed.

More issues come up

The other issues raised by the students included the collection of exorbitant fees and the failure of the university to appoint regular teachers for taking classes.

Taking note of the representation, Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra expressed the court’s “shock and astonishment” at how the college university authority was “simply sitting” on these issues which require urgent attention. “Although the representation was filed on February 15, no decision has been taken. On the contrary, the university authorities have already declared the examination schedule on April 10, which is likely to commence on April 17,” he shared.

Justice Mohapatra further stated that the students should not have been compelled to approach this court for redressal of their grievance and questioned the university authorities on their apparent inefficiency.

While disposing of the petition at the admission stage, Justice Mohapatra directed the students to approach the vice-chancellor of the university along with a certified copy of the order. He further added that the vice-chancellor should take prompt action with regard to their issues before the scheduled examination begins on April 17.