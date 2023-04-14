Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first campus of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the North East at Sangsari, Assam today, April 14. The project, whose foundation was laid in 2017 and took Rs. 1,123 crores to complete, was dedicated to the nation.



This hospital is a super-speciality facility with a capacity of 750 beds. It is well-positioned to provide healthcare services not only to the people of Assam but also to other northeastern states, according to PTI.



In addition, the Prime Minister inaugurated three medical colleges in Nalbari, Nagaon, and Kokrajhar virtually. Each of these medical colleges has 24 undergraduate departments and 500-bed tertiary care hospitals. They will initially admit 100 MBBS students per year, raising the total MBBS student intake to 1,500 in Assam.



He also laid the foundation of the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute, a joint project of the Assam State Government and IIT Guwahati that crores.



The intent behind AAHI is to foster new inventions and promote innovation in the fields of medicine and healthcare, thereby nurturing multidisciplinary research and development in prominent and necessary areas of medicine through the marriage of engineering and medicine.



Modi also launched the distribution of 1.1 crore Ayushman cards to beneficiaries. These cards would enable them to enjoy “cashless healthcare” medical treatment benefits of up to 5 lakh rupees.