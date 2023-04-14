Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore is offering full-time and part-time research opportunities in various domains and has invited candidates to enrol on its campuses across the country.

These disciplines include engineering, artificial intelligence, computing, arts, humanities, commerce, physical sciences, social and behavioural sciences, interdisciplinary studies, management, life sciences, ayurveda and medical sciences.



According to the university, eligible candidates would receive funded positions and scholarships ranging from 18,000 to Rs 40,000 per month based on meritorious academic performance and research progress. Moreover, the institution also has an annual scholarship budget worth Rs 3.7 crore.

“The course provides a unique opportunity to collaborate with globally renowned scientists as Doctoral Committee Members and utilize cutting-edge infrastructure to attain and revolutionize research objectives. The university’s PhD programs present scholars with suitable challenges to overcome” states an official note of communication released by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

The communication note stated the university, which was ranked as the fifth best university by NIRF 2022, also has “working collaborations with many leading international Universities like the University of Buffalo, New York, University of New Mexico, Vrije University, Amsterdam, University of L’Aquila (Italy), BarcelonaTech (UPC), Politecnico Di Milano, Italy, to name a few.” Additionally, scholars will benefit from dual PhD, Cotutelle Degree, and Integrated PhD opportunities from these universities.

The document states the eligibility criteria for admissions as “Applicants holding a master’s degree with a minimum of 65% marks, and applicants holding a 4-year UG degree with minimum 80% of marks.” The selection will be based on academic records, written tests, and online interviews

Interested candidates can apply online at amrita.edu/ admissions/doctoral