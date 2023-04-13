The Bombay High Court, today, April 13, Thursday, adjourned the plea for removal of JEE 75 per cent eligibility criteria to April 24 as the National Testing Agency (NTA) has sought more time to file the affidavit.

The petitioners demanded that the high court schedule the next hearing as early as possible as the students are getting anxious about the impending judgment.

Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, who filed the petition in the Bombay High Court, said, “Though the counselling process will only start in June after JEE Advanced, there is still time for the requirement of this eligibility criteria. But the aspirants are getting anxious now as the hearing has been postponed multiple times already.”

During the last hearing on April 6, the high court called on both the Ministry of Education and the NTA to explain why the criteria are significant. The court had also asked NTA to submit an intervention application and affidavit for the same.

The eligibility criteria state that only those students who scored at least 75 per cent marks in their Class XII examination or are in the top 20 percentile of their respective Boards will be eligible for admission to top engineering institutes like NITs (National Institutes of Technology) and IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology). The criteria were removed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic however, the NTA reinstated the same for this year.

Meanwhile, the NTA will wrap up with the second and last session of the JEE Main 2023 on April 15 and release a provisional answer key soon.