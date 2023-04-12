Pleas regarding JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Main 75% eligibility criteria and top 20 percentile criteria relaxation will be heard by the Bombay Hugh Court tomorrow, April 13. Advocate-activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai informed via a Twitter post that the matter has been listed as "item no 38 before the Bench of Hon'ble Chief Justice of Mumbai High court", she posted.

During the last hearing on April 6, the high court placed the hearing on hold and called on both the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA) to explain why the criteria are significant. The court had asked NTA to submit an intervention application and affidavit for the same.

As per the advocate, the judge asked why the 75% eligibility criteria or the top 20 percentile criteria was introduced in the first place when there is an entrance exam for qualifying for the same. The judge also asked how the top 20 percentile criteria will be implemented.

It may be recalled that the criteria were removed during the COVID year but this year, it was introduced once again. Students have been asking for relaxation for the same.