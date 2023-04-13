Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer inaugurated the new academic blocks of the Andhra Loyola College, Vijayawada on Wednesday, March 12. In addition, he was also the chief guest of the inauguration ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee Year celebrations of the college, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking at the event, the governor stated that Andhra Pradesh is a prominent education hub in the country, and is a leader in the higher education sector with the existence of three central universities, 20 autonomous institutions, 25 state universities, four deemed universities, and five private universities.

Further, the Governor said that the State Government has also established several new higher educational institutions such as Tribal Engineering College at Kurupm, JNTU - Gurajada at Vizianagaram, Andhra Kesari University at Ongole, Dr. YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University at YSR Kadapa, Cluster University at Kurnool — apart from 17 new medical colleges being set up to ensure accessible medical education for all sections of the society.

New institutes have come to Andhra Pradesh

"As per the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, the Central government has taken steps to establish several educational institutions of national importance in the state after the bifurcation like the IIT Tirupati, NIT Tadepalligudem, IIM Visakhapatnam, IISER Tirupati, Central University Anantapur, IIPE Visakhapatnam, IIIT in Kurnool, which has already started functioning. With the functioning of these institutions, AP has certainly made a firm footing in the higher education sector in the country and advised the students to make utmost use of them," said the Governor.

S Abdul Nazeer further stated that the celebration of Platinum Jubilee Year by Andhra Loyola College is a “unique milestone”, and called it “a remarkable occasion in the annals of the institution.” “The college has produced many illustrious alumni including Dr. Kambhampati Hari Babu, Governor of Mizoram, late Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy, former Chief Minister of United Andhra Pradesh, and many others in several years of its journey," he concluded.

Earlier, Governor Abdul Nazeer felicitated senior faculty members and presented medals to meritorious students. Prof K Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman, APSCHE; Reverend Father Dr. Sagayaraj, Correspondent; Reverend Father Dr. Kishore, Principal, Andhra Loyola College; Dr. K Rama Mohana Rao, Vice-Chancellor, Krishna University; Reverend Father Dr. KA Stanislaus, President; Reverend Father Balashowry, Vice-President, Loyola College Society; S Dilli Rao, District Collector, NTR District, were among the dignitaries who participated in the program.