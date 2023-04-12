While addressing a programme for newly-inducted teachers in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the new National Education Policy is implemented keeping in mind the requirements of modern and developed India. He also said the policy emphasises the holistic development of children, knowledge, skills, culture, and promotion of Indian values, as stated in a report by PTI.



"The Central government has implemented the new National Education Policy (NEP) keeping in view the requirements of modern and developed India," the prime minister said in a video message addressing the occasion.



Importance of Teachers

About the importance of the role of teachers in the effective implementation of NEP, Modi said the massive teacher recruitment campaign in Madhya Pradesh is a big step in this direction. Additionally, he also informed that almost half of the teachers appointed today will be deputed in tribal areas which will benefit the children.



He also expressed happiness that the Madhya Pradesh government has set a target of more than one lakh appointments in government posts this year, including 60,000 teachers, and as a result, the state has made a big leap in the quality of education in the National Achievement Survey (NAS).



Further, he appealed to the newly-appointed teachers to make a place in their hearts for their students similar to a mother. "You should always keep in mind that education (imparted by you) will not only shape the present but also the future of the country", the PM said.

Additionally, he also said the education imparted by teachers will not only bring positive change in students but also society. "The values that you inculcate will create a positive impact not only on today's generation but on many generations to come", he added, as stated in a report by PTI.