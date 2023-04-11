As many as 350 students from across the country have been selected to participate in the Young Scientist Programme YUva VIgyani KAryakram (YUVIKA) by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The first list of selected students released by ISRO was to participate in the YUVIKA programme on Monday, April 10.



As many as 350 students have been selected, according to the first selection list, wherein, they will undergo training at seven ISRO centres across the country, including the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru.

What is the duration of the programme? The programme will take place from May 15 to May 26, wherein, students from Class IX will be trained in space science and other space-related topics.



Moreover, this programme was started this year to help encourage students towards space exploration and undertaking careers in the space sector. How can one log in?



Students will need to log in to the YUVIKA portal and accept the offer to the programme by April 13, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express. Selected students can do so here: https://jigyasa.iirs. gov.in/login.



Meanwhile, in case of no acceptance submitted by the selected student, ISRO is expected to release a second selection list on April 20 to fill in vacant spots.