The six-day National Space Science Exhibition kicks off on December 6 in Kolkata! What's in store? People will have the chance to interact with space scientists and other experts from the field. The event will be held at several venues across the city.

"The exhibition is being hosted by the Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India, IISER Kolkata in collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation, the SN Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Science City, Birla Industrial and Technological Museum along with city-based partner organisations, including the Presidency University, University of Calcutta and St Xavier's College," a spokesperson of IISER Kolkata said on Monday, December 5, as per PTI.

Apart from space scientists, the visitors will have a chance to speak with space industry entrepreneurs and science outreach experts from the Astronomical Society of India, Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Physical Research Laboratory, IISER Kolkata, Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences, Ashoka University, SatCom Industry Association of India and also from ISRO centres. The preparations for the exhibition are underway in a full-fledged manner.

The Outreach Committee is overseeing the planning of the exhibition. "The idea of organising such a national exhibition focusing on space sciences was suggested by AS Kiran Kumar, Chairperson of ISRO'S APEX Board," said Dr S Seetha of Raman Research Institute who heads the Committee, as per PTI.



Meanwhile, IISER Kolkata Professor Dibyendu Nandi, who is leading the local organising committee, said, "This exhibition is a collaboration of various city-based organisations and the national space science community to showcase Indian space science achievements and ISRO's role in catalysing the growth of space-reliant technologies for the benefit of society." Professor Prasanta Panigrahi, Director of IISER, Kolkata, added, "We are very excited to be hosting this exhibition and welcome the city to join us in this celebration of India's space science endeavours."