The registration and correction window for the application forms for the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) is now open again, announced the National Testing Agency (NTA) via a public notice. The registration was closed on April 6, 2023.

The duration for receiving the online application form is from April 11 to 13, 11.30 pm. The last date for receiving the fee online is April 13, 2023, 11.59 pm.

"Meanwhile, representations have been received from the candidates to open the registration window again for applying for NEET (UG) - 2023 as they could not complete their registrations due to various unavoidable reasons. In view of supporting students' community, it has been decided to re-open the registration for receiving online Application Form for NEET (UG) - 2023..."

This opportunity is for candidates who couldn't complete their registration earlier and for fresh candidates as well. It also stated that it is a one-time measure and that students must be careful as no further extensions will be provided to students.

Students and parents' organisations like Gurgaon Parents Association headed by Pradeep Rawat, have been asking for an extension owing to the several technical glitches that students faced.