Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) will host the two-day Youth 20 Consultation Meet under the overall framework of the G20 Leadership Summit. The theme of the meet will be Building Youths: Designing Sustainable, Resilient and Peace-Loving Working Community driven by Disruptive Technologies.

The consultation will have six panels where 48 youth icons from diverse fields across the globe will join as speakers. The meet will be held at KIIT Convention Centre. Who will be participating in the meeting? The meeting will see the participation of 50 international personalities and an equal number of national-level speakers, including MPs, ministers and others, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

KIIT has been entrusted by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to host the event that will also engage around 10,000 students from over 200 colleges in different events of Y20. Speaking on this, KIIT and KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta said that deliberations and suggestions received from the events will be shared with the delegates during the Y20 event.

Further, the founder informed KIIT will also organise Civil-20 on April 22 and 23. The officials of the university said, it is no less than a defining chapter for KIIT which has been selected to host the Y 20 Consultation meeting this time. KIIT's success in youngsters' value promotion has obviously been the yardstick that enabled the institute to host the events, they said, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.