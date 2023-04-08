As reported by the Press Trust of India (PTI), the Tamil Nadu Apex Skill Development Centre has launched two free-of-cost certificate programmes on banking and financial technology for students, the company said on Friday, April 7. The programme has been designed to upskill college students and increase familiarisation with the industry and aid them in achieving their career goals.



The certificate programmes have been launched as part of the state government's Naan Mudhalvan scheme, a press release said.



Classes would be conducted for 18-20 weeks in hybrid mode and students from government colleges, universities and belonging to economically weaker sections are eligible to apply for the courses.



"Tamil Nadu has a clearly-set goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030, and skilling is an essential part of this agenda because a better and highly trained youth can help accelerate our growth path towards the goal," TNASDC (Tamil Nadu Skill Development Centre for Logistics) Chief Mentor and Director, Sai Sumanth said.



Sumanth further said, "For the financial technology course, we have tied up with New-York-based Alphabeta.io, World’s first visual finance lab to teach systematic investment strategies. For the banking and finance programme, we will encourage the successful candidates to take up IIBF (Indian Institute of Banking and Finance) certification tests and our organisation can help fund such tests too."