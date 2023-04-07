Students who wrote the SSC exam in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, April 6, said that the one-mark questions in the Tamil paper were difficult, as many questions came from within the lessons. Meanwhile, sources from the state's School Education Department said that the number of absentees had gone up during the exam.

Along with the one-mark questions, "There were a few difficult questions in the five-mark section as well. However, it will be easy to score 85-90% marks in the exam," said a student who wrote the examination at the Lady Willingdon Higher Secondary School, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

When it comes to hall tickets...

Speaking more about the Class X exams, the officials from the Education Department informed that hall tickets were distributed to students who lacked enough attendance as well. However, the School Education Department did not release the overall number of absentees.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had earlier said that hall tickets would be distributed to students without attendance as a one-time measure this year considering the impact of COVID-19 on the learners. He had also said that the school management committees would approach the parents to persuade them to send their children to examinations.

According to the officials, 1,290 out of 41,530 students who received hall tickets were absent in the Coimbatore district, while in the Ariyalur district, 223 students out of 10,220 students were absent. And in the Perambalur district, 160 students out of 8,193 students who received hall tickets were absent.

The next examination for the English paper is scheduled to be held on Monday, April 10. The examinations will conclude on April 20, as per TNIE.