The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the registration deadline for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023. And the new last date for registering is April 9, 2023. Interested candidates who aspire to appear for the exam can apply via the official website, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.



Here are the steps to apply for KCET 2023:

1. Visit the official website cetonline. karnataka.gov.in

2. Select the “UGCET 2022 Online Application Registration link”

3. Register with the necessary details

4. Fill out the application form

5. Upload the necessary documents

6. Pay the application fee

7. Submit the form

8. Download for future reference

Read Also : KCET 2023: Application window opens today, March 2 till April 5



Just so you know, the earlier deadline for registration was April 5. Now, as the deadline for registration has been extended, candidates can submit their form by 10 pm on April 9. As per online reports, the date for the submission of online fees has also been extended till April 10, whereas, the earlier date to submit the online fees was April 7.