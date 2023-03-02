The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has started the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023. The application window is open from today, March 2 till April 5. Students need to visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in to apply.

Here are the steps:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click the UGCET-2023 Online Application 02-03-2023 link on the home page

3. Enter the required details and register

4. Login, fill in the application form and upload the required documents

5. Submit the form and pay the application fees

6. Take a printout for future reference

Interested candidates must take care to fill details in the form correctly, or the application is liable to be rejected. As per the instructions, students are allowed to pay the application fees till April 7. The KCET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on March 20 and 21. Students opting for the exam in the Kannada language will appear for it on March 22. As per last year's trends, the exam is conducted for 1 hour and 20 minutes.

The eligibility criteria have been released on the KEA website. Students need to go through it thoroughly before applying for the exam. About 230 colleges admit students to professional courses based on KCET.