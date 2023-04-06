On Wednesday, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, introduced the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Aptitude Test Scheme. Through this, as many as 1,000 Class X students will be selected on an annual basis and they will be granted an amount of Rs 1,000 per month till they conclude their Class XII. These students will also be trained by top educational institutions, like the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, and be given Rs 12,000 a year when they pursue their higher education, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



The Chief Minister made this announcement at an event which was held at IIT Madras, during which, electronics experiment kits were distributed to 500 teachers from 250 schools across Tamil Nadu. This was a part of 'IIT for All' scheme.

Read Also : IIT Madras, UP's basic education department join hands to teach Varanasi gov't school students online



"A foundation in electronics is important for students if they want to increase their employability or do research. We are expecting that there will be a requirement for 10 lakh electronic scientists in the next five to six years. Indian Literacy Project will also help in implementing the project. Initially, we conducted a three-day training programme for 504 teachers from 252 schools," said V Kamakoti, Director, IIT-Madras.



"The institution will conduct examinations for these students and clear doubts if any. These science kits have 100 experiments for four years. Students have to spend 35 hours a year to complete 25 experiments. We will also provide videos in Tamil and English for the project," he added.



School education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Health Minister M Subramaniam and senior officials took part in the event.