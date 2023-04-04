After child rights activists in Karnataka spoke up against the involvement of students in the election campaigning by various political parties on March 17, all 31 district commissioners in the state wrote a letter to the political parties last week, with election officers urging them to take necessary actions.

The activists had written a letter to the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) regarding the issue. It was pointed out that the children may miss out on their classes due to these political campaigns which in turn violates their basic rights.

“Some political parties have been giving T-shirts and notebooks to the children with their logos. The children do not understand the meaning and it is not in the best interest of the children,” said Nagasimha G Rao, Director, Child Rights’ Trust NGO, Bengaluru.

Following the letter by the child rights advocates, the KSCPCR also issued a circular to all the district administrations. The commission has also recommended legal action against political parties or non-party candidates who are found misusing children for their campaigns.

The Karnataka state assembly elections are scheduled to be held in a single phase on May 10 this year. The activists have also urged the KSCPCR to start a helpline number for immediate complaints if political parties are found to be using children in campaigning, however, it is yet to be implemented.