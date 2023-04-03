College freshers actively participate in large numbers and applied for ID cards at the registration camps organised at colleges in March, after it was suggested by the Election Commission as a measure to motivate first-time voters, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had set up camps in various universities to motivate those who have become eligible to exercise their franchise for the first time, to come forward and submit their details for voter ID cards.

Atika Zainab, a first-year student from Jain University, said that she has applied for her voter ID.

The camp at the university in March also saw a good response, where many students came and registered for to get their cards.

Voting for the first time

Ragini Ayyanna (21), a student of Master's in Computer Application (MCA), said, “I got my voter ID card during the pandemic and will be voting for the first time in the upcoming Assembly election. Voting is every our right and we must exercise our franchise.”

Asked on what parameters she decides who should get her vote, she said it depends on the candidate and not the party the candidate is affiliated to.

The associations have also been urging students, especially first-time voters, to demand that basic amenities are provided.

NEP comes up

Aratrika from the All India Students Association (AISA) demanded that government should withdraw the New Education Policy (NEP) as it promotes the privatisation of education.

She also demanded that facilities be improved for the Backward Classes and Minorities students in hostels as they are allegedly ill-treated, made to clean toilets and even given poor quality food. Students' stipend amount for research should also be increased, she said.

Arjun Chopra, a third-year student of Garden University, said that many of his classmates have been registering online or through camps for their voter ID cards. He said that there are many students who are politically aware but are disinclined towards voting in general. It is important that students become more conscious and understand that a person can only question the government when they vote, he added.