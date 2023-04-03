The Embassy of India, Kyiv issued a press release on March 31, 2023 informing about a resolution adopted by the Government of Ukraine. This is to allow the conduct of Unified State Qualification Exam (USQE) outside the country. This happened on March 28 and the press release was issued on March 31. The decree is 'On amendments to the procedure for conducting a Unified State Qualification Exam (USQE) for graduates of Master's Degree in Healthcare'

Understanding that due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, many students who were pursuing their medical education in Ukraine were forced to return home and haven't been able to return back to Ukraine, the government adopted this decree which will allow students to take USQE outside Ukraine as well.

Read Also : Ukraine-returned medical students find Supreme Court verdict confusing. Here's what they say

"The USQE includes following examinations: Integrated Test Exam "KORK", Objective Structured Practical (Clinical) Exam; and Professional English Language Exam," stated the press release issued by the embassy. It also mentioned that the decree will allow students living outside Ukraine to take KORK exam at testing centres recognised by State Non-Profit Enterprise Testing Board for Professional Competence Assessment of Health of Ukraine in the countries where they are staying, including in India.

And as far as students who are staying in Ukraine are concerned, it will be conducted at domestic institutions of higher education.