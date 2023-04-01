Over 8.14 lakh students of Class X wrote their first Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations on Friday, March 31, in Karnataka. With regards to this, support poured in from all avenues for the students as they geared up to take their examinations, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah wishing them luck.

"Best wishes to all my dear students who are writing the SSLC exam starting today. Without any kind of anxiety and confusion, write the exam with courage and confidence, with peace of mind, may success be yours," said Bommai. Further, extending their support, many took to social media to encourage students as incidents of suicides and mental health are increasing. Interestingly, a few also posted their own mark cards to show that they were still able to achieve their goals, despite low marks, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The students wrote their First Language examinations across 3,305 centres in the state. The exam saw 98.48 per cent attendance, with 12,550 of the total 8,27,276 registered students remaining absent. Bengaluru Rural district saw the highest turnout of students at the examinations, with 99.55 per cent, while Kalaburagi district saw the lowest turnout of 95.51 per cent.



Moreover, zero malpractice cases were recorded in the state and several instances of students showing up to the examination centres without hall tickets were reported. Sources in the education department stated that the students had had an attendance issue, due to which, their hall tickets were not released, however, they chose to visit their examination centres regardless.