On March 31, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education issued a press note regarding the new dates of the Telangana State Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 exam. As per the notice, the exam is scheduled to be held from May 12 to 14, 2023.



Stating the reason for the rescheduling, the council said, "National Testing Agency has scheduled to conduct NET (UG) examination on 07.05.2023 and also Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has proposed to conduct certain examinations on 7th, 8th and 9th May 2023. In view of the above and also to avoid inconvenience to the concerned, TSCHE has decided to change the examination schedule of TS EAMCET-2023 of Engineering stream only from 12.05.2023 to 14.05.2023."



Earlier, the council released a schedule to conduct TS EAMCET 2023 from May 7 to May 15, 2023. "Accordingly, announced to conduct (a) Engineering stream exam from 07.05.2023 to 09.05.2023 and (b). Agricultural and Pharmacy (A&P) stream exam from 10.05.2023 & 11.05.2023," the notice read.



Moreover, directing the concerned candidates to take note of the revised dates, the council said, "There will be no change in the examination schedule of Agricultural and Pharmacy stream and the schedule remains the same as announced earlier i.e. from 10.05.2023 & 11.05.2023."