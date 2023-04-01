Climate change is a burning issue which is screaming for urgent attention. Few youngsters, alert to this siren call have already dedicated themselves to the cause, academically as well as professionally — the latter of which still raises eyebrows. Because questions like these continue to persist:

What does a job in the climate change sector entail?

What does the job role look like?

How does it help with on-ground action?

How will it help students grow?

What does it take to get a job in the sector?

These climate change warriors are a part of the new cohort of the Anant Fellowship for Climate Action 2023. The roles they essay and how they are pushing the envelope when it comes to climate action offers rich insights into what a career in the sector could look like. Read on to find out more about the experiences of the students:

Even though I have transitioned to a different area, currently, I am relevantly still active in the climate sector where I contribute my ideas and leverage my background to produce analysis and research papers.

My roles in different organisations requires me to understand the Earth system and its sociological effects. Such examples are looking at precipitation conditions in Antarctica at Universiti Malaya and working on a study related to current development in Indonesia and Malaysia in dealing with marine debris.



I believe my position now helps me gain more technical skills by using different software when working with data while my involvement in numerous organisations assists me in enhancing methodologies when discussing the climate and environment.



On top of the additional robust knowledge which I am so grateful for from Anant National University, these works are what I can consider a blessing to develop myself further in the research and education industry.



I will always be on the lookout to grow when opportunities present themselves and try my best to utilise all of these to inevitably contribute to the climate and environment welfare and well-being, either from renowned universities or centres.

Hasifullah Ibrahim, Malaysia

Currently pursuing MPhil, University of Malaya

Researching on Antarctic Peninsula’s surface meteorology



I am a PhD student at the University of Sydney, Australia. Before moving to Australia for my PhD, I lived in a marginalised region of Ethiopia, where the temperature had risen, crops were barely growing, plants weren’t bearing fruit, livestock were dying and millions of people were suffering from severe health, food, poverty, and water shortage due to climate change.

I am a part of a society victimised by climate change and I have developed a strong interest in participating and contributing to climate change mitigation. My doctoral research investigates sustainable feeding strategies that could cut greenhouse gas emissions from the livestock sector, which is responsible for about 14.5% of total anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions. Also, currently, I am an Anant Climate Action Fellow at Anant National University, India, and from this programme, I realised that change could begin with me and that I needed to do something to see a better future and save the planet for the next generations. The atmosphere has no boundary, we should have to think globally to be climate change resilient, adapt, and mitigate.

I have worked for the Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research as an animal feed researcher to ensure sustainable livestock production.

Mulisa Faji Dida, Ethiopia

Associate Researcher,

Holetta Agricultural Research Center, Ethiopian Institute of Agricultural Research



I am a climate change activist. My motivation comes from knowing that in my advocacy, I am not only advocating for climate action but for the entire human race. My job entails finding the simplest and most sustainable ways to make sure that people, governments and companies consider the climate and environment during their day-to-day activities.

I founded a youth-led, campus-based organisation in 2021 called Go Green Africa primarily to mobilise youngsters at the university level to find solutions to climate change through environmental literacy, quick impact project and advocacy. I started by organising beach cleanup and awareness, high school workshops and social media advocacy. I believe that a child should create awareness on causes and impact of climate change or connect with an adult when he/she is making unsustainable decisions. It is then climate change will be seen as an alarming issue rather than a myth.

However, my long-term goal is to see youngsters, at the forefront of climate action. I anticipate this because the population of youth is growing large and vibrant. Young people across the world are leading innovation, advocacy and so on. They are bold and non-negotiable when it comes to their future hence, I want my organisation to excel at an international level to incorporate more youths and give them the skills and platform to create a climate stable future.

I am the vision bearer that’s why I am starting at the grassroots level, that’s why I am acquiring the education I need and that is also why I am at the Anant Fellowship for Climate Action. This is my goal and it shines the torch on how interdisciplinary and diverse the climate sector is. I am passionate because I know my job is as important as that of a doctor, a nurse, an engineer and so on. Because all these sectors endeavour a sense of change for the good of humanity.

Rambo, Liberia

Founder and President of Go Green Africa

(Conducts awareness camps for kids, works at grassroots level to raise awareness)





Acquiring competence in mitigating the adverse impact of climate change is in high demand. The world seeks leaders to innovate and come up with the most impactful solutions for slowing down the changing climate. It calls for a multi-disciplinary approach from a diverse and versatile global team, and I envision joining them.

A crusader for making lives eco-friendly, for three decades I have been working with artisans, entrepreneurs, youngsters, tribals and women in the Northeast for promoting enterprises using green raw materials, embracing the circular economy concept. Doing so in the last four years as KVIC’s Northeast Zone In-charge, we could generate 2.50 lakh employment opportunities. I wish to reach out to 40,750 villages of NER (Northeast Region) and dream of a day when all 6,49,481 Indian villages walk the sustainable development path.

Each small step culminates to achieve the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals). Through beekeeping, we combat climate change as honeybees play a critical role in the ecosystem. A world record was created in 2018, distributing 1000 bee colonies to farmers at Kaziranga, a world heritage site.

Also, Boro Nianglo in Dima Hasao, Assam, once known for militant activities, transformed into a honeybee village plus, beekeeping was promoted in Majuli, the world’s biggest river island and at Mawlynnong, the cleanest village in Asia. With the revival of languishing pottery crafts; popularising Kulhar checked the use of non-biodegradable materials; the revival of the 1000-year-old craft of making Monpa handmade paper at Tawang; promotion of khadi, a zero carbon footprints textile; development of eri silk, the peace silk; and supporting bamboo plantation in the country with saplings from Assam are examples of climate action.

Indeed, these actions culminate in a bigger role, resisting the anthropogenic causes of environmental degradation. Working consistently will transform one into a climate resilient activist, a leader with global recognition.

Dr Sukamal Deb, India

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, NEZ in-charge

Khadi and Village Industries Commission

Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India





I am currently working at Microfinance Institute in Bangladesh. The name of my organisation is BURO Bangladesh, the third-largest MFI in our country. I have joined here as a Development Researcher working on improving the programmes and other client protection-related tasks as my day-to-day office work.

I think it will take a major portion of my productive life if I keep doing this job in the future. I love this job and this is the job that I was looking for when I realised that environmental sustainability would only be achievable if the policymaker can involve the people from the grass root, and I think that I have just started doing that. As a researcher, I try to propose policy dialogue incorporating the guideline of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Nothing will fit my bigger goal unless I make it work for the big picture of my career goal. Keeping this in mind, I tried to make my career target so specific at the very beginning of my career journey. I have worked under World Bank’s Project Sustainable Enterprise Project to promote environmentally inclusive development at the root level. Hoping for the best, I would love to keep doing my job and the wave will carry me towards what I am destined for.

Sanlap Biswas, Bangladesh

Environment Officer for Sustainable Enterprise Initiative

(A World Bank-funded environmentally friendly beef fattening project)



I am Verene Nyiramvuyekure from Rwanda. I have recently completed my Master’s of Science in Natural Resources Management at Egerton University-Kenya. I am currently working with the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR)-World Agroforestry (ICRAF) in Kigali, Rwanda as Tree Breeding Technician on a project called Transforming Eastern Province through Adaptation (TREPA).

The project aims to restore ecosystems and transform fragile landscapes in the area which have been degraded and are unable to sustain livelihoods in the face of climate change. I’m responsible for tree improvement including seed source development and field gene conservation within the project. I also assist in the implementation of the tree seed and seedling supply systems work under the project to provide diverse climate-adapted species and varieties. Within my career in the climate change sector, I aspire to become an agent who will advocate for change and become part of solutions to the climate change problems developing countries are facing.

Verene Nyiramvuyekure, Rwanda

Monitoring and Evaluation Officer, African Research and Community Health Initiative

(Supports and improves the health of Africans living in Massachusetts)