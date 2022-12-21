Schools in Delhi have been directed by the Directorate of Education (DoE) to organise sensitisation activities to raise awareness among students about climate change. The move is also directed at combating the rising air pollution in the state.

According to a DoE circular, the Deputy Directors of Education (DDE) in all the districts have been requested to nominate two prominent private schools and two government schools as the first points of contact for sensitisation. The details of the nominated schools then need to be sent to the government's Science Branch by December 26, as per a report by PTI.

The sensitisation drive includes a large range of activities aimed at reducing emissions from polluting sources. Plantation drives on school campuses, promoting the use of school buses for students, avoiding the use of private vehicles and creating a no-traffic zone around school campuses to minimise exposure of schoolchildren to pollutants are some of the measures planned.



Observing a vehicle-free day for staff once or twice a week and wet mopping in schools are also among the suggested measures. School officials have additionally been directed to organise panel discussions, painting competitions, quizzes, debates, plays and dramas to raise awareness of air pollution and its impacts, as per PTI.

The DoE circular was issued on the directions of the Deputy Director of the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health. The programme is an initiative of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).