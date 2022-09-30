The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and other respondents in the petition filed against the cancellation of the Institute of National Importance -Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2022 Counselling by AIIMS Delhi. The matter will be taken up for hearing next on October 14.

One of the petitioners in the case, Dr Devesh Dubey, said that the matter concerns current resident doctors in AIIMS across India, as well as aspirants who wrote the INI-CET this year. "There are more than 500 seats lying vacant in institutes such as AIIMS. This increases the workload and pressure on the current residents and is unfair to those who have written the exam as well," Dr Dubey said.

The exam for the July 2022 session was conducted on May 8, 2022 and the result was released on May 14. The mock round counselling for the exam began on June 24. However, AIIMS Delhi issued a notification cancelling the counselling for INI-CET for the July 2022 session on September 19.

The INI-CET counselling is for admissions into premier government medical institutes in the country such as AIIMS, The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER, Puducherry), Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER, Chandigarh), National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS, Bengaluru) and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST, Trivandrum).

Meanwhile, AIIMS Delhi has already issued the notification for the January 2023 session of INI-CET, which is scheduled to be conducted on November 13, 2022.