A law student from Jamia Millia Islamia was shot at inside a hospital near the campus after a scuffle broke out between two groups of students in the varsity's library on Thursday, September 29 at around 9.00 pm.

One student, Noman Chaudhary suffered an injury to his head during the fight and was moved to Holy Family Hospital for treatment. His friend, Nauman Ali, who went to visit him at the hospital was reportedly shot at by the other group of students, according to ANI. Ali suffered an injury on his scalp as a result of the shot, the police told ANI.

Sources told EdexLive that the fight happened in connection with the elections due soon at the Law faculty in JMI. Ali was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. According to ANI, 26-year-old Noman Choudary hailed from the Sardahan village in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The report also mentions that his friend Nauman Ali was shot by Zalal, a resident of Mewat, Haryana at the Holy Family Hospital outside the emergency ward.

(With inputs from Juveria Tabassum)