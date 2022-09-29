On September 29, today, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) Board started the WBJEE 2022 counselling registration through JEE Main scores. Interested students who are willing to join colleges in West Bengal based on their JEE Main scores can register now, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Those who are willing to register have time for choice filling till October 10 and choice locking till October 11. On October 14, the first round of seat allotment results will be released. Following this, candidates have time till 6 pm on October 17 for payment of fees for seat allotment and reporting to the allotted college.

How does one register through JEE Main scores?

1. Browse the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the option ‘registration and choice filling for WBJEE Architecture and JEE (Main) seats 2022’

3. Login with credentials, namely, type of registration, WBJEE roll number, password and the given security pin

4. Fill the application form

5. Pay the fees for the form

6. Click on submit

7. Then, download a copy for future reference

Additionally, an official notification from the Board states, “Candidates must be very cautious at the time of providing various information during registration. There is no provision to make any correction/editing after final submission of the registration by the candidate. Hence if no choice is available to the candidate OR no seat is allotted due to wrong input given by the candidate, WBJEEB will not be legally responsible for such wrong input given by a candidate and its after effect."