The Jamia Teachers Association (JTA) has raised a few concerns with the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Professor Najma Akhtar, regarding various issues at the institute. The Association had also decided to hold a peaceful protest march today, September 27 at about 12.30 pm in order to ensure that their demands are fulfilled.

However, it was called off after the Registrar issued a letter in the evening at 8 pm of September 26, which mentioned that JMI has directed all faculty members not to "indulge themselves in any protest/march/dharna pradarshan etc. and to remain present in their respective Departments/Centres to avoid disturbances in the peaceful academic atmosphere and smooth functioning of the University". The letter added that the teachers' demands were being considered.

JTA held an extended emergency EC (Executive Council) meeting today morning at 11 am and discussed the letter. "The extended EC expressed their satisfaction as most of our demands have been accepted and endorsed as communicated by the Registrar in his letter," an official letter from JTA states.

Professor Majid Jamil, President, JTA in a conversation with EdexLive, informed that the teachers had already submitted their demands to the VC. Some of them were accepted and some were not. And due to this, the protest was planned. "It has now been conveyed that most of our demands have been accepted. The Registrar has informed that those which were not accepted, are being considered," he said.

He has also conveyed that the teachers would wait until their demands are fulfilled. "We will hold our peaceful march. It is our democratic right," Professor Jamil stated, when asked about what the JTA plans to do in case their demands are not fulfilled by the administration this time around.

Professor Jamil has shared the list of their demands with EdexLive. There are 10 demands in all. The teachers have asked that all the ACTS of Jamia should be followed in true spirit when appointing the administration members. Grant of proper Duty/Study leave for the professors is another significant demand. The teachers have also asked that the University hostels should be opened and the renovation of buildings on the campus be carried out. Find the attached notice with the noted demands below.