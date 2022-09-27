Students of Gujarat University launched a protest on campus after a group of 'outsiders' allegedly attacked some boarders in the varsity's hostel. The students claimed that late night on Monday, September 26, a group of "anti-social" elements entered the university hostel campus and damaged their vehicles, reported IANS. Further, the students alleged that when they tried to confront the attackers, they were assaulted with sticks and belts.

Today, September 27, the students staged a protest in front of the University Police Station, demanding action against the miscreants who, they claimed, entered the campus illegally. According to IANS, a University Police Station officer said that the students alleged that goons damaged their vehicles and beat them up. There was no official complaint lodged against anyone, the officer added.

However, Bhavik Solanki, leader of the National Student Union of India (NSUI), alleged that instead of registering a complaint, the police asked them to write an application. He added that the NSUI will organise a march from the Gujarat University campus to the police station, demanding the registration of the complaint against the attackers.

Solanki also alleged that the students were not able to identify any of the goons and were unaware of the reason and motive behind the attack. "That is why a police investigation is necessary in the case," said Solanki.