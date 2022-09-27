In a development that can leave the administration of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) red-faced, the University Grants Commission has said that it has not received any proposal for grants from the varsity. This comes a day after JNU said that it had requested grants for hostel repairs from the UGC last year. However, according to a report by PTI, the Commission has termed JNU's claim that it had requested grants for hostel repairs last year as "factually incorrect".

In a statement, the UGC said it released Rs 14 crore for renovation and upgradation works on June 24. In contrast, yesterday, September 26, JNU said in a statement that a proposal was sent to UGC in September 2021 for Rs 56 crore under different heads requesting it to sanction the requisite amount as a special grant to the university. "UGC released Rs 14 crore to JNU on June 24, 2022, for structural repair and renovation/upgradation works. Thereafter, the UGC has not received any such proposal from JNU for approval of the Standing Committee as per terms and conditions of the UGC sanction letter dated 16.06.2022," the UGC said in the statement.

The university said on September 26 that the first instalment of Rs 14 crore has been released, adding that the repair work will be carried out in two phases. Under phase one, structural repair works in Ganga, Kaveri and Periyar hostels will be carried out, along with a renovation of the dining hall, kitchen and toilets of Sabarmati Hostel.

Speaking to PTI, JNU VC Santishree Pandit said that the university sent a proposal to the UGC in September last year for Rs 56 crore under various heads. The varsity had requested the UGC to sanction the requisite amount as a special grant to take up priority structural repairs, up-gradation and renovation of hostels, guest houses, academic, administrative, residential and other buildings on the campus, claimed the VC.

"The UGC will give Rs 56 crore in two years. It has divided the money into four instalments. The first instalment has come to us just this month which is Rs 14 crore. Immediately after that, we had the building and works committee meeting," Pandit said. It is to be noted that the students of JNU had been protesting for days, demanding renovation and repair work be carried out at the hostels and against the deteriorating infrastructure on campus. The statement from JNU on the release of funds by the UGC came in light of these protests.