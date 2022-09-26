A few NEET PG aspirants from Odisha, who had completed their internship in the month of May, were barred from appearing in the ongoing 2022 counselling. This was despite the NMC (National Medical Commission) stating that all those who had completed their internship by July 31 would be eligible. It was after the concerned students approached the Odisha High Court on this matter, that their issues were resolved.

Previously, the Directorate of Medical Education & Training (DMET), Odisha, had fixed March 31 as the internship completion date. This was clearly in contrast to the NMC, which, in compliance with the Supreme Court, issued a notice on September 9 stating that July 31 would be the internship completion date. This confusion resulted in about thirty aspirants from the state being ineligible for counselling.

The students approached the High Court on September 16, and the first hearing took place on September 20. Later in the evening, the Odisha Convenor of the PG Medical Counselling Committee issued a notice that stated that in obedience to the Supreme Court and the NMC’s decision, the cut-off date for the completion of the compulsory internship for the candidates would be July 31.

The students are happy with this decision, says Debasis Mishra, an aspirant from the state. He additionally informs EdexLive that the DMET has contacted the students and confirmed that they would now be allowed to attend the state counselling session, which began on September 15.

Last week, when the NEET PG aspirants went for the document verification process, they had been rejected. However, now their names have been added to the merit list and the students have completed the document verification process, Debasis says. "We are now waiting for the results," he told.