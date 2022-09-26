The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities to make necessary preparations for the admission process following the announcement of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 results later today, September 26.

The UGC in its letter requested universities to create website and web portals so that PG admission process can begin in a timely manner on CUET score.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar had earlier announced on Twitter that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on September 26 (Monday) by 4 pm, required for postgraduate admissions in the participating universities.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their scores:

1. Log on to the CUET official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. On the home page of the website, click on the link that says CUET PG 2022 result

3. Enter your credentials including the NTA CUET application number and date of birth

4. Your CUET PG 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and save it for future reference