Results of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduation (CUET PG) exam have now been announced on the official website of the National Testing Agency — cuet.nta.nic.in. The results were expected to be announced by the NTA today, September 26, at 4 pm. However, just before the results were announced, the website crashed, leaving students in the lurch.

The Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), M Jagadesh Kumar, on the other hand, confirmed that the results were declared on the official website at 4 pm today, according to a report by NDTV. The link for the results was made active on the website by the NTA. However, students, who were waiting to check the results at 4 pm today took to Twitter to share their frustrations as the website crashed at the stipulated time.

The results are now available on the official website and here's how students can view them:

1. Visit cuet.nta.nic.in.

2. A link titled PG Result 2022 will now be live on the website. Click on the link.

3. Now, enter your login credentials, which will include your application number, date of birth and security code. Click on Submit.

4. Your scorecard will be displayed. Check the details thoroughly.

5. Download the result card for future reference.