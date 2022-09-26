The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to postgraduate programmes will be announced today, Monday, September 26 according to University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

He had earlier tweeted saying that,"National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare CUET-PG results on 26 September (Monday) by 4 pm, required for Post-graduate admissions in the participating universities.Best wishes to all the students."

Candidates who appeared for the examination can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their scores:

1. Log on to the CUET official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. On the home page of the website, click on the link that says CUET PG 2022 result

3. Enter your credentials including the NTA CUET application number and date of birth

4. Your CUET PG 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and save it for future reference

The University Grants Commission on Sunday wrote to vice-chancellors of universities opting for CUET to start the admission process.

More than forty central universities are participating this year. The exam was conducted from September 1-12.

Evaluation of the response sheets of candidates would be done according to this final answer key. NTA has stated that students would be awarded marks for the dropped questions.

Students need their application number and date of birth to check the answer key. They are advised to download the answer key for future reference.

Here are the steps:

1. Open either of the official websites: cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in

2. Click on the 'CUET PG Final Answer key 2022' link

3. Enter the login credentials in the window that appears

4. The final answer key appears