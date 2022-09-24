If you are a NEET PG aspirant from West Bengal or Assam, then here is something important to note! The online NEET PG 2022 Counselling processes for Round 1 in both states are underway.

West Bengal

Tomorrow, September 25, is the last date to register for WB Counselling. Candidates who are yet to do so can visit the official website wbmcc.nic.in to complete the process. The West Bengal University of Health Services (WBUHS), Kolkata regulates the registration process.

After successful registration, candidates are required to appear for the mandatory offline verification at Swasthya Bhawan, Kolkata, as per the released schedule. It must be noted that the verification process has started and September 26 is the last date for the same.

Assam

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam has already begun the NEET PG Counselling process from September 19 for Round 1. Yesterday, September 23 was the last day to register. From tomorrow, September 25, the Choice Filling process is scheduled to begin and will continue till September 30.

Students can complete the process by visiting the official website dme.assam.gov.in. Here are the steps:

1. Open the official website

2. Click the link that reads 'Online Registration for PG Courses, Session, 2022' on the home page

3. Fill in the required details and register

4. Upload the required documents, pay the application fees and submit

5. Save the application form for future reference