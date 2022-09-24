Following the Karnataka High Court’s judgement on September 23, Friday morning, on the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) rank issue, the new ranks are expected to be released by September 29 and counselling to start from October 3.

The High Court has accepted the government’s proposal to reissue the ranks for PU II students who graduated in 2020-21, where six marks in physics, five marks in chemistry and seven marks in mathematics would be cut out of the total 100 marks of the qualifying examination for ‘normalisation’ of marks for 2021 repeaters.

Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan CN said the revised ranking list will be released on September 29 and the counselling process will start from October 3.

Ramya S, Executive Director, Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA), told The New Indian Express that they expect to release the new ranks by next week and start counselling soon after. She said counselling will not take much time and should be completed in a month.

Nikitha M, a KCET repeat student, said she is not satisfied with the deduction of marks as it will cause a big variation in her ranking.

Amit Agrawal, a fresher, said, “It’s a compromise for freshers. We are not completely happy with the 44:50 ratio. With the promise of the increased number of seats, we hope not to lose out on good colleges which we would be allotted as per the original ranking. But the matter has ended anyway and counselling will start soon."

A few students said the decision is acceptable as the grace marks have been deducted from the repeaters' board marks which was the cause of all problems. The proposed 10 per cent increase in seats will also be beneficial for students, a fresher added. They want the counselling process to be hastened to ensure that the colleges start by October.