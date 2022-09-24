On Thursday morning, September 22, an architecture graduate took the extreme step and chose to die by suicide after not making it to any university in the United States of America (USA) for pursuing higher education.

This incident happened in Vasavi Street on Magadi Main Road on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Karnataka, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The 22-year-old student was a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout and had pursued their Bachelor of Architecture course from a prestigious college in the city. The student has applied to several universities in the USA. The student's friends got admission and between 9.30 to 10 am, the student died by suicide by hanging.

The student's father, who is a cement dealer, had dropped his wife and son to their second house on Vasavi Street and proceeded to his shop. After some time, the father received a call from his wife about their son's death.

“The victim left behind a suicide note stating that he was under depression. He also added that nobody is responsible for his death,” said an officer.

The Magadi police have registered a case of unnatural death.