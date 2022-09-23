The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) issued a notice on September 23 regarding the withdrawal of Postgraduate seats from NEET Counselling 2022. The notice read, "The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from the following Institutes to remove the following seats from the seat matrix of Round-1 of PG Counselling 2022 due to reasons mentioned below." The list included three institutes — Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health from Assam, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and Government Medical College, Suryapet, Telangana.

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health from Assam has asked to remove five seats, stating, "Removed as per Letter No. LGB/Estt/1587/Vol -VIII/5729 from the Institute", while two seats belong to UR (Unreserved) category, three seats belonged to SC (Scheduled Caste), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS). Similarly, the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Varanasi in UP, has asked to remove four seats, stating, "Approval received for MD (Anaesthesiology). Seats belong to SC, ST (Scheduled Tribes), EWS and OBC categories, respectively".

Lastly, the Government Medical College, Suryapet, Telangana has asked to remove one seat from the UR category as "Seat added erroneously by the institute".Further, the note read, "The notice read that the seats mentioned for withdrawal will be removed from the Seat Matrix before the allotment process of Round-I."