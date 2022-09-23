The Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of Karnataka, has entered into a collaboration with Sathva Media and Consulting. This is to develop 105 government schools so as to meet the aspirations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This agreement was inked in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Education Minister BC Nagesh on Thursday, September 22.

BC Nagesh informed that the Education Department plus private stakeholders will be working with the District Institute for Education and Training (DIET) to develop these schools as model schools.

Apart from offering the necessary learning infrastructure, including STEM (Science Technology Engineering, Maths) labs and transport facilities, the aim will be to assure quality education for students, improvement in results to make them future-ready and ensure they are competitive. The students will be trained in moral science, spoken English, computer and other professional skills.

As far as teachers are concerned, they will be trained to improve their teaching techniques. Headmasters, Education Department officials, block resource coordinators and cluster resource coordinators will be trained as well so that their professional efficiency can be enhanced. They will also strive towards increasing enrolment of students in schools and Anganawadis too, he said.

The Minister added that they will also involve school alumni, respective school development committees, school monitoring committees and parents in the development of schools.

Schools in Yadigir, Haveri, Tumakuru and other districts will be developed as part of the collaboration.

State Project Director Samagra Shikshana Karnataka, BB Kavery; State Startup Vision Group Chairman Prasanth Prakash; Srikrishna of Sathva and others were present.