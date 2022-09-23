The Karnataka State Association of Management of Nursing and Allied Health Science Institutions has filed a complaint against Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences Registrar Dr Ramakrishna Reddy before the Karnataka Lokayukta alleging various malpractice.

Complainant Dr D Harsha, general secretary of the association, alleged that Dr Ramakrishna was holding five different posts — professor, community medicine, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute; Member-Secretary, Paramedical Board; special officer, Karnataka Nursing and Paramedical Sciences Education Authority as well as Registrar (Evaluation) and Administration in-charge, both in RGUHS — and was drawing all the salaries and related benefits.

The complaint also alleged financial irregularities in the process of renewal of fixed deposits, illegal withdrawal of money as well as payments worth Rs 69 lakh made to staff who were not working at all.

The association also alleged discrepancies worth Rs 14 crore collected for examination fees and penalties.

No proper records or vouchers were maintained for miscellaneous expenses like fuel, snacks and so on, the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act was not followed in the process of obtaining items and goods amounting to crores were obtained without any tenders, it alleged.

In another allegation, the complaint stated that Dr Ramakrishna got his son admitted to a medical college using his influence.

Dr Ramakrishna Reddy, however, has denied all allegations. He said that during his term on the paramedical board, he had noticed malpractices and had voiced it out to the authorities. In revenge for the complaints made against the association in the past, the complaint has been filed against him, he said.