AIIMS Delhi gets a new Director and he's from Hyderabad! On September 23, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved Dr M Srinivas as the next Director of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi. Dr Srinivas is currently the Dean of ESIC, Medical College & Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad.

The order issued by Under Secretary Arvind Thakur read, “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the following proposals: Appointment of Dr M. Srinivas, Dean, ESIC, Medical College and Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad, to the post of Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.” Further, the order also mentioned, “Ex-post facto approval for continuation of Dr Randeep Guleria as Director, AlIMS, New Delhi w.e.f. 25.03.2022 for 06 months, or till joining of the new Director, whichever is earlier."

Initially, before working as a Dean in Hyderabad, Srinivas was a professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at AIIMS Delhi. According to sources, two doctors were recommended for the job at AIIMS. Dr Srinivas and Dr Sanjay Behari, Director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, were recommended to the ACC for approval, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Further, on June 20, the committee, headed by the Prime Minister, sought a wider panel of names for the post of Director of AIIMS here. In this regard, the names of Dr MV Padma Srivastava, Chief of Neurosciences Centre; Dr Balram Bhargava, former ICMR Director General and Dr Rakesh Aggarwal, Director of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry; were also sent.