Published: 22nd September 2022
UGC releases tentative timeline of admission in UG programmes on basis of CUET in central universities. Here are the details
The CUET UG 2022 test was held in six phases around the country starting on July 15 and almost 14 lakh students took this entrance exam
Confusion and less clarity, that was the situation for many candidates who appeared for India's second biggest entrance exam Common University Entrance Exam Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022. But what might come as a breather to many is the tentative timeline of admission in UG programmes on the basis of CUET- 2022 in central universities list which was released by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
In this context, today, September 22, UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted, "UGC has collected tentative timeline and other details of Admission in UG Programmes on the basis of CUET- 2022 in different Central Universities. Students are encouraged to visit this UGC link under "Notices" section."
Here is a list of the colleges regarding which information is given in the notice:
1. Central University Of Andhra Pradesh
2. National Sanskrit University
3. CU Of South Bihar
4. Mahatma Gandhi Central University
5. Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya
6. University Of Delhi
7. Jamia Millia Islamia
8. Central Sanskrit University
9. CU Of Gujarat
10. CU Of Haryana
11. CU Of Himachal Pradesh
12. CU Of Jammu
13. CU Of Kashmir
14. CU Of Jharkhand
15. Indira Gandhi National Tribal University
16. Mahatama Gandhi Antarashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya
17. CU Of Odisha
18. Pondicherry University
19. CU Of Rajasthan
20. CU Of Tamil Nadu
21. Maulana Azad National Urdu University
22. University Of Hyderabad
23. Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University
24. Banaras Hindu University
25. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University
26. University Of Allahabad
27. Visva Bharati
28. Assam University
29. Tezpur University
30. Rajiv Gandhi University
31. Manipur University
32. North Eastern Hill University
33. Nagaland University
34. Tripura University
The CUET UG 2022 test was held in six phases around the country starting on July 15. Almost 14 lakh students took this entrance exam, although some were unable to do so owing to technological difficulties. They were later given the option to retake the exam by the testing agency.
Here's the full list and information: https://www.ugc.ac.in/pdfnews/7174423_CUET-Admission-Process-information-central-universities.pdf