Confusion and less clarity, that was the situation for many candidates who appeared for India's second biggest entrance exam Common University Entrance Exam Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022. But what might come as a breather to many is the tentative timeline of admission in UG programmes on the basis of CUET- 2022 in central universities list which was released by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In this context, today, September 22, UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar tweeted, "UGC has collected tentative timeline and other details of Admission in UG Programmes on the basis of CUET- 2022 in different Central Universities. Students are encouraged to visit this UGC link under "Notices" section."

Here is a list of the colleges regarding which information is given in the notice:

1. Central University Of Andhra Pradesh

2. National Sanskrit University

3. CU Of South Bihar

4. Mahatma Gandhi Central University

5. Guru Ghasidas Vishwavidyalaya

6. University Of Delhi

7. Jamia Millia Islamia

8. Central Sanskrit University

9. CU Of Gujarat

10. CU Of Haryana

11. CU Of Himachal Pradesh

12. CU Of Jammu

13. CU Of Kashmir

14. CU Of Jharkhand

15. Indira Gandhi National Tribal University

16. Mahatama Gandhi Antarashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya

17. CU Of Odisha

18. Pondicherry University

19. CU Of Rajasthan

20. CU Of Tamil Nadu

21. Maulana Azad National Urdu University

22. University Of Hyderabad

23. Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University

24. Banaras Hindu University

25. Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University

26. University Of Allahabad

27. Visva Bharati

28. Assam University

29. Tezpur University

30. Rajiv Gandhi University

31. Manipur University

32. North Eastern Hill University

33. Nagaland University

34. Tripura University

The CUET UG 2022 test was held in six phases around the country starting on July 15. Almost 14 lakh students took this entrance exam, although some were unable to do so owing to technological difficulties. They were later given the option to retake the exam by the testing agency.

Here's the full list and information: https://www.ugc.ac.in/pdfnews/7174423_CUET-Admission-Process-information-central-universities.pdf