After the leaking of "objectionable videos" brought on widespread protests from students at Chandigarh University in Mohali district of Punjab, protests broke out at Lovely Professional University after a student died by suicide in his hostel room.

As per the suicide note left behind by the student, he stated that he was taking the extreme step owing to personal problems he faced in his previous institution at NIT (National Institute of Technology) Calicut, where he studied for two years, stated a report in IANS.

The deceased 21-year-old male student of first year hailed from Kerala.

The deceased blamed a professor of NIT Calicut in his suicide note, saying, "I blame Prof Prasad Krishna for emotionally manipulating me into quitting NIT. I regret my decision so much. I am being a burden to everyone. I am sorry but this is it."

As per reports, Professor Krishna Prasad, Director, NIT Calicut, has been booked for abetment to suicide.

Protests at NIT Kozhikode

SFI (Students' Federation of India) took out a protest march on National Institute of Technology (NIT) campus in Kozhikode on September 21, Wednesday night.

Cherthala native Agin S Dileep was found dead at the hostel of Lovely Professional University, Punjab, on Tuesday, September 20.

The SFI march took place around 8.30 pm demanding that the professor step down from the post of director. During the march, there was a minor clash between SFI workers and the police, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

A press release issued by NIT Calicut stated that even after four years of study at the NIT from 2018 to 2022, Agin could not pass the first-year subjects and was expelled from the institution. NIT Calicut officials also explained that the student had lost his right to continue in the course as per NIT rules.

"It was found that Agin S Dileep had completed the maximum number of academic probations (number of additional chances for completing the first-year subjects) permitted as per the BTech Regulations of the institute, and still could not complete even the first-year subjects after four years of study. Accordingly, the student could not continue the course," the institution authorities informed in a press release.

The Punjab police have started an investigation into the student's death.

Second suicide at LPU?

The protesting students al Lovely Professional University (LPU) alleged that this was the second suicide reported on the campus on the outskirts of Jalandhar city in the past 10 days.

Amid heavy police deployment, the protesting students demanded to know the reason behind both the suicide cases.

They also claimed that the news about the first suicide had gone unreported as the university authorities settled the issue " within the closed doors".