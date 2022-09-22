On September 22, 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the question papers, responses and answer key of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA (All India Entrance Examination for Admission) UG examination, as stated in a report by The Indian Express. Those candidates who appeared for the ICAR AIEEA UG exam can check the answer key and download question paper and response sheets from the official website — icar.nta.nic.in.

How to download answer keys

1. Open the official website — icar.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on 'Display of answer keys of AIEEA - UG 2022 on the home page.

3. A new page will appear on the screen. Login with the required details.

4. The answer key, question paper and response sheet will appear.

5. Download for future purposes

This year, the AIEEA (UG) exam was conducted on September 13,14 and 15. Meanwhile, the AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (PhD) exams were conducted on September 20, 2022. Further, candidates are instructed to reach out to the NTA via mail at icar@nta.ac.in or call the NTA help desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700 in case of any discrepancies.