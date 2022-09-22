The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has stated that the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) Preliminary examination would be held on October 16. Also, this year, for the first time, the state government has allowed candidates to write the OCS exam in Odia.

The General Administration Department has written to the OPSC in this regard. It has been declared that the Preliminary and Main exams, along with the interview will be conducted in both English and Odia from this year onwards. Candidates can choose either of the two languages.

According to the official notice by OPSC, the exam will be held in five zones of the state, which are Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Balasore, Berhampur and Sambalpur. It has also been informed that the admission certificates and instructions will be available later on the official OPSC website opsc.gov.in.

As for the upcoming Preliminary exam, the candidates will get two hours each to write the two General Studies papers. The commencement time for the two papers is 10 am and 1:30 pm respectively. It must be noted that PwD (Persons with Disability) candidates would be given an extra 40 minutes to write the papers.

According to the previous years' trend, the OCS 2022 admit cards are likely to be released ten days before the Preliminary exam.