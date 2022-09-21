On September 3, a teacher and a student went missing from a village in Uttar Pradesh. On September 20, Tuesday, they were found by the police hanging from a noose in a forest in the state's Saharanpur area.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said, "Virendra, the teacher, and the 17-year-old girl, a student of Class IX, were found hanging in the forest late on Tuesday night." He added, "It appears that the two had committed suicide about 10 days ago," as per a report by IANS.

The SSP informed that late on Tuesday evening, a police team went to the forest on reports of foul smells emanating in the area and found the bodies in very bad condition. A bike was also recovered from the area but no suicide note has been found. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, the SSP said.

It was alleged that the teacher and the student were in a relationship. The girl victim's family alleged that the teacher, a 40-year-old man and a resident of Rasulpur village, was having an affair with their daughter who studied in the same school where he worked.

The SSP informed that the girl's family had lodged a report of kidnapping against the teacher, after which the police started searching for them. However, they were unable to trace them because of their constantly changing locations, as per IANS.