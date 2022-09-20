In a notice dated September 16, 2022, the University Grants Commission reiterated that ragging is a criminal offence and also emphasised the Regulations on Curbing the Menace of Ragging in Higher Educational Institutions, 2009 which helps curb the menace.

The notice went on to state that, "If any institution fails to take adequate steps to prevent ragging or does not act in accordance with these Regulations or fails to punish perpetrators of incidents of ragging suitably, it will attract punitive action against itself by the UGC."

The UGC went on to suggest the following steps to curb the menace:

1) Constitution of Anti-Ragging committee and Anti-Ragging squad including setting up of Anti-Ragging Cell

2) Installing CCTV cameras at vital points

3) Anti-Ragging workshops and seminars' plus updating all websites with nodal officers' complete details, alarm bells and so on

4) Regular interaction and counselling with the students, identification of trouble-triggers and mention of Anti-Ragging warnings in the institution's e-prospectus and e-information booklets/brochures must be ensured

5) Surprise inspection of hostels, students, accommodation, canteens, rest cum recreational rooms, toilets, bus stands must be carried out

6) Anti-Ragging posters must be displayed at all prominent places like admission centres, departments, libraries, canteen, hostel, common facilities and so on. These posters are available on the UGC website. The size of posters should be 8x6 feet

7) Any other measure which would augur well in preventing/quelling ragging and any uncalled for behaviour/incident must be undertaken

UGC requested the institution to ensure that every student and parent submits an online undertaking at www.antiragging.in during the academic year. "You are also requested to implement the revised procedure for students to file online Anti-Ragging affidavit. The student will receive an e-mail with his/her registration number. The student will forward that email to the Nodal officer in his/her university/college e-mail."

Along with filling out online compliance on www.antiragging.in, universities have also been requested that in the admission form, they need to add a mandatory column pertaining to the Anti Ragging Undertaking Reference number.

Students in distress can call 1800-180-5522 or email at helpline@antiragging.in. When there is an emergency, UGC's monitoring agency, Centre for Youth can be contacted at 09818044577.