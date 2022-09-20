President of India Droupadi Murmu has approved the appointment of as many as eight directors of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), out of which, two have been reappointed and will serve their second term. This is as per the information shared by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.



IIT Bhilai Director Rajat Moona has been appointed as Director of IIT Gandhinagar while IIT Dharwad's Director Pasumarthy Seshu has been chosen as director of IIT Goa, stated a report in PTI.



And who has been appointed for a second term? KN Satyanarayana for IIT Tirupati and Manoj Singh Gaur for IIT Jammu. IIT madras professors Seshadri Sekhar and Shreepad Karmalkar have been appointed as directors of IIT Palakkad and IIT Bhubaneshwar respectively.



Venkayappaya R Desai from IIT Kharagpur's Department of Civil Engineering has been appointed as the Director of IIT Dharwad.



Rajiv Prakash from IIT BHU's School of Material Science and Technology has been chosen as IIT Bhilai's Director.



The Ministry of Education (MoE) had last year sought applications for six of the new IITs — Dharwad, Goa, Palakkad, Jammu, Bhilai and Tirupati.



The advertisement released on October 18 stated that the applicant should be a PhD with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree, preferably in a branch of Engineering.



It may be recalled that IIT Bhubaneswar has been waiting for a full-time Director since April 2020 when the incumbent director R V Rajakumar's five-year tenure had ended.