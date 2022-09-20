Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Monday, September 19, said that the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are "temples" that develop scientific temper among students and shape humanity's future. The Minister was speaking at an event in IIT Madras.



"IITs are not just educational institutions, they are temples to create a scientific temper and shape humanity's future. Our society has great expectations from IITs. Our IITians have to be torchbearers of growth and development," Pradhan said, as per a report by PTI.



"India has a culture of giving back to society and India innovates for the betterment of society. Due to the technical strength of IIT Madras, India will be rolling out indigenous 5G by the end of 2023," he added.



The Minister released the Strategic Plan 2021-27 of IIT Madras which proposed an ambitious growth phase for the institute and dedicated Mphasis Centre for Quantum Sciences and Kotak IIT (M) Save Energy Mission today. Pradhan also inaugurated an indigenous GDI engine developed by IIT Madras and supported by TVS Motor Company and a low-cost vegetable cart incubated at the institute, as per PTI.



The Minister also interacted with faculty and students at the campus. He visited the Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre and the IIT Madras Incubation Cell, as per a report by Times Now.