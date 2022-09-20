Private sector Kotak Mahindra Bank, in association with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), announced the launch of the Kotak IIT-M Save Energy Mission on September 20, Tuesday. The aim of this venture is to encourage the adoption of various energy conservation measures in the micro, small and medium enterprises sector.

Under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Kotak Mahindra Bank, satellite centres would be set up at IIT Bombay, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Indore and IIT Ropar as well. However, the hub of the Save Energy Mission would be at the IIT-M campus in Chennai, as per a report by PTI.

A statement from IIT-M said that the hub would monitor and implement the energy assessment activities across the country, while the four satellite centres would identify the MSMEs that qualify for industrial energy assessment services and carry out audits and share recommendations for energy saving. "We are excited to launch Kotak IIT-M Save Energy Mission, which will enable IIT-M faculty and students to work with the MSME sector and help them become energy efficient," IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said. The Union Minister of Education formally rolled out the initiative at an event on campus on Monday, September 19.

"Kotak Mahindra Bank is committed to promoting energy conservation and Kotak IIT-M Save Energy Mission is a step in the direction to encourage SMEs and MSMEs to adopt environmentally sustainable technologies and processes," Kotak Mahindra Bank Joint President and Group Chief CSR Officer, Rohit Rao said, as per PTI. He added, "The SMEs and MSMEs need support and guidance to implement environmentally responsible measures in their units. Kotak's CSR partnership with IIT-M is an endeavour to help SMEs and MSMEs reduce waste, save on audit costs and implement energy-saving measures," he added.